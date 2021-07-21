Anadarko police searching for drive-by shooting suspects after motorist wounded by gunfire

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting in the streets of Anadarko left one man wounded and police searching for two suspects.

Anadarko Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of West Alabama at 4:47 pm. Tuesday. They learned upon arrival that the shooting suspects had already left the scene, according to Anadarko police.

Witnesses said two men in a black SUV opened fire at a man in a black pickup that was last seen heading north on Southwest Second Street. The witnesses said they last saw the black SUV going north on Southwest Third Street.

Police were called minutes later to Gold River Casino, 31064 S. Highway 281, regarding a gunshot victim in a black pickup.

Officers arrived at the casino and found a man who had been shot, being treated by EMS. He was taken to a hospital. His injury was not life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation. No further details were provided on the search for the suspects.

