Anadarko requiring citizens to wear masks in public

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – As Governor Kevin Stitt has extended his ‘safer at home’ order through the first week of May, one city in Oklahoma is working to make sure that everyone is safer when in public.

The City of Anadarko announced that the city manager was enacting a mandatory requirement that any individual residing, visiting, or traveling through Anadarko must wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose in public.

“Public domain does not include private property such as your home, yard, businesses closed to the public or inside of an individual’s vehicle,” a statement on the city’s Facebook page read.

Officials say essential businesses that are open to the public should have all employees wear a mask when the business is open to the public.

The order takes effect at 5 p.m. on April 16 and should stay in effect until 12:01 a.m. on April 30.