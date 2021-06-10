Anadarko residents feel the pain of no working water following main line break

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The absence of working water was felt by folks in Anadarko after water was recently shut off.

“But it was like, you know, we were like cavemen. ‘Whew! No water! Oooo,’” said Jimm Renfrow, an Anadarko resident. “You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”

The entire town was placed under a boil advisory after 24 hours of water woes brought on by a broken main water line.

City officials warned residents that the water was going to be shut off Wednesday morning.

Contractors worked throughout the day and into the night, devised a quick fix and got the aging pipes back up and flowing by Thursday afternoon.

City officials warn, however, that it could be a week before the parts needed for repair arrive.

Officials said community members may notice low water pressure or discoloration. Residents are asked to flush their taps and bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it, cooking with it, washing dishes or brushing their teeth.

The precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.