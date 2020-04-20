Anadarko seniors honored in creative way amid COVID-19 pandemic

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma city and its school district came together to celebrate seniors who are graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, districts across the state have had to cancel graduation ceremonies.

However, seniors in Anadarko are being congratulated in a new way.

Recently, Anadarko Public Schools purchased banners with the faces of seniors on them and asked the city to put them up.

“The school purchased banners to honor this year’s seniors and the city employees are pleased to hang them!” said the city on Facebook.

Anadarko residents replied to the Facebook post saying the gesture was “very thoughtful” and a great way to recognize seniors during a hard time.