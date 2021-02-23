Anadarko teachers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say more than 100 teachers and staff members in Anadarko received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The Physicians’ Hospital in Anadarko partnered with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to host a vaccine distribution clinic on Monday.

Organizers say 120 Anadarko teachers and staff received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our teachers put their lives on the line each and every day to ensure our students are learning and cared for through the uncertainty of the pandemic,” said APS Superintendent Jerry McCormick. “My team is grateful for the local hospital in Anadarko and the state health department for protecting our teachers, so they can continue to do the important work on the front lines of education.”

Since last December, staff with The Physicians’ Hospital have administered more than 600 vaccine doses to clinical workers, first responders, and those who are 65 and older.

“Our teachers are working tirelessly to try to provide stability and knowledge to students in our community, which is why it is an honor to give back to them by distributing COVID-19 vaccines,” said Travis Villani, CEO of The Physicians’ Hospital of Anadarko. “We are pleased to play a part in providing more opportunities for readily available vaccines to help protect our community.”

The Physicians’ Hospital in Anadarko will also hold a community clinic for individuals who received the first round of vaccines in January on Feb. 25 and 26. All scheduled spots are filled.

The hospital will continue to provide vaccines to the local community as more supplies become available.