ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) — An Anadarko teen was honored after she jumped into action when she saw an apartment complex on fire.

Kezerea Ferrel saw the fire and she started banging on doors and windows until everyone got outside and away from the flames.

The community gathered over the weekend to recognize her heroic actions.

Ferrel was presented with a plaque describing her life-saving efforts.

First responders say an electrical issue is what mostly caused the blaze.

The damage has displaced a dozen families.

Video below is from September 27, 2023

The owner of the apartments says after KFOR shared the story about the fire they have had people from as far away as Chicago and New York reach out offering donations to help those families who lost everything.