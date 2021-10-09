Anadarko woman accused of attacking family with machete

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Caddo County woman has been accused of attacking her own family with a machete. The terrifying encounter took place Wednesday night in Fort Cobb, about 15 miles west of Anadarko.

Caddo County Sheriff Spencer Davis said Ashley Gonzalez is booked in the Caddo County Detention Center, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

“She was intoxicated on something, and she was chasing her family around with a machete, swinging it at them,” he said.

He called the attack bizarre.

“It’s crazy really, you know, picking up a machete,” he said. “Most people use machetes to chop weeds when they’re out in the woods or something.”

Ashley Gonzalez

An Aunt of Gonzalez called 911. A deputy arrived at the home on the 300 block of Tawakonie Avenue around 11 p.m. to find Gonzalez in a frenzy. She no longer had the machete on her, but was screaming, chasing family members and making threats.

“The deputy said she was really aggressive, very unruly, would not comply with any orders,” Davis said. “That’s not normal behavior.”

The deputy used his resources to put a stop to her behavior when she wouldn’t calm down.

“So, at that time he did deploy his Taser and Tased the girl,” Davis explained.

Gonzalez was then handcuffed and booked into the Caddo County Jail. Davis is thankful nobody was hurt.

“It was probably just the nearest weapon she could find when she became angry, I imagine,” he said. “I make of it that she was intoxicated, maybe on something, I don’t know, and it altered her behavior.”

Deputies did retrieve the machete from Gonzalez’s bedroom. The 38-year-old has a history of drug and alcohol charges stemming back to 2001.