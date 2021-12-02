Andrea Bocelli coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates, including a stop in Oklahoma City.

Bocelli’s performance in Oklahoma City marks his first performance ever in the Sooner State and he will be joined by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Bocelli will perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on June 23, 2022.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the public Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

“Friends who invite me to visit their city for the first time, such as the concert in Oklahoma City. Friends who want to share their new home (of music), such as the performance planned in the thrumming arena of the new Moody Center in Austin…Friends who clamor for me to return and the great embrace that brought us together again a few months later, such as at the Hollywood Bowl… And then San Diego and San Jose! These are not just dates and concerts for me: these are days of celebration in the calendar of my professional and personal life, as they give me the exhilarating confirmation that I continue to honor the mission (and dream and fulfillment) of every artist: to be an ambassador for beauty, restoring some serenity, entering gently into people’s hearts and finding a space in the soundtrack of the lives of so many,” said Bocelli.