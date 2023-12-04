OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Great news! Every child’s wish list has been adopted off the 2023 Angel Tree. Now, The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is reminding those adopters to drop off their donations by December 5 so Santa can deliver the presents on time.

“I am delighted to share the wonderful news that every child on our Angel Tree has found a loving adopter. Now, we invite the community to join us in making Christmas wishes come true by returning your unwrapped angel gifts to the location listed on the back of their tag. Your generosity will ensure a joyous holiday season for those in need,” said Captain Jamie Clay, Salvation Army Area Commander.

You can drop off your Angel Tree gifts at the following locations:

Quail Springs Mall – 2501 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Sooner Mall – 3301 W Main St, Norman, OK 73072

Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command – 1001 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Salvation Army of Cleveland County – 1124 N. Porter Ave Norman, OK 73069

Angel Tree Joy Center (address listed on the back of each Angel Tree tag)

Reminder: Gifts must be unwrapped.