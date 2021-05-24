“Angels among us,” Oklahoma mom receives $2,400 in support after voicing concern when governor announced end to federal unemployment benefits

Enid, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma mother was worried about the extra federal unemployment funds Governor Stitt is ending in June.

When KFOR talked to her last week, she feared she’d have to take a part-time job to survive.

Now she’s in for a surprise.

“Just totally unexpected. But at the same time, I’m grateful, and it feels like it was a God thing,” said Maria Eaves.

An anonymous person agreed to give the working mom $2,400 after seeing Maria’s story last Thursday on KFOR.

In Oklahoma, this kind of giving has become known as The Oklahoma Standard, going above to help someone in need.

The donor sent KFOR an email wanting to get in contact with the mom of four. We gave Eaves the woman’s phone number.

“I had the opportunity to meet this person over the weekend. We had a small lunch together,” said Eaves. “We just got along really well. I consider her a friend now, and I am just extremely grateful to have met her.”

Eaves was afraid that losing the extra $300 early would make it challenging for her to complete her federally funded program–WIOA.

She’s in training to become a radiology tech.

And now, the random act of kindness has moved her son, Omri.

“She’s not lazy. People go through stuff, and sometimes you just have to overcome it,” said Omri. “I’m glad that she has done it because my mom was going through a rough time.”

“People might say get a job or say hurtful things and repeat some of that rhetoric that’s negative, but I’m just feeling so blessed right now.”

The family says life was uncertain, but now an angel has turned that uncertainty around. The donor has agreed to give financial support through the summer months for Eaves and her children.