Animal cruelty case set to move forward in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

In April, authorities went to the Rock Creek Farm to investigate complaints of animal neglect on the property.

“We took 356 animals off this property,” said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department.

Officials say they seized exotic and domestic animals from the farm that “appeared to be malnourished and eating bark off of the trees.”

“It was apparent this malnourishment and lack of care have been going on for a while,” said Jensen.

In all, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office filed 18 animal cruelty charges against three men in connection to the case.

The case against one of those men, Mark Parker, is scheduled to move forward on Tuesday.

According to online court documents, Parker is expected to have a preliminary hearing conference on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

