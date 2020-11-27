Animal rescue organization hosting ‘A Home for the Holidays’ event

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local animal rescue is hoping that loving families will consider providing a home to pets in need this holiday season.

Friends of the Shelter Foundation are hosting ‘A Home for the Holidays’ event.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, families can stop by and consider adopting loving pets in need.

Also, organizers say there will be family-friendly activities, pop-up shops, holiday pet photos, and pet microchipping available.

To be entered to win a prize in a raffle, bring a blanket or a bag of dog or cat food to the event.

The event will be held at the Newcastle Fair Barn, located at 400 N. Main St. in Newcastle.

Face masks will be required for anyone entering the building, and pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

