Ann Coulter to speak at University of Oklahoma this week

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Controversial political pundit Ann Coulter will speak at the University of Oklahoma on Thursday.

Coulter will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Student Union, 900 Asp Ave., according to a news release issued by Right Turn Strategies.

Coulter, a conservative and best-selling author, will speak about the current election, the conservative movement’s future and “what college students can do to help save our country,” the news release states.

The event is sponsored by the Leadership Institute and the University of Oklahoma TPUSA chapter.

