Announcer accused of making racist comments before start of Newkirk HS basketball game

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KFOR) – Parents and players say the Newkirk High School basketball game announcer made racist comments before the start of Friday night's game.

The announcer said the following while introducing the Crooked Oak Girls Basketball Team:

"The Crooked Oak Lady Ruf Nex… now their names are pretty disgusting.”

News 4 has heard from multiple parents of the Crooked Oak players on Saturday.

News 4 reached out to Newkirk Schools Superintendent Brady Barnes. He sent us a statement, which reads in part:

"…The District's long-time announcer made an unfortunate and inappropriate personal comment concerning the names of some of the Crooked Oak players.

To the Newkirk and Crooked Oak communities at large, I would like to say that this unfortunate comment does not represent the Newkirk Public Schools or its beliefs. We sincerely apologize for any pain or affront our announcer's comment has caused Crooked Oak players, parents, patrons and school employees."

Newkirk Schools Superintendent Brady Barnes

News 4 will bring you more on this situation during Sunday’s 10 p.m. newscast.

