Announcer who was misidentified as using racist slur during Norman High School basketball game sues various parties

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A high school game announcer filed a lawsuit after he was misidentified as an announcer who used a racist slur last month during a Norman High School girls basketball game.

Scott Sapulpa filed the lawsuit, alleging he was misidentified as the announcer who made the racist remark as the National Anthem played ahead of the Norman High School Lady Tigers’ quarter-final game against Midwest City. The Lady Tigers kneeled during the anthem – an act of peaceful protest many athletes have taken against police brutality.

The Norman High School Lady Tigers celebrate after winning the OSSAA Class 6A Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Photo credit: Norman Public Schools.

Matt Rowan, a game announcer who owns Tahlequa-based sports streaming platform OSPN, was actually the announcer who could be heard on a hot mic using racist language in reference to the Norman team as they kneeled.

Sapulpa is suing Rowan, The Oklahoman, the NFHS Network and CBS Sports.

Rowan claimed he was having a diabetic episode when he used the racial slur.

The Lady Tigers went on to win the OSSAA Class 6A Girls Basketball Tournament with a final score of 48-37 over Bixby.