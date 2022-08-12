OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo invites you to tap into your wild side for the 14th annual ZOObrew.

ZOObrew, Oklahoma’s largest outdoor craft beer festival, is set for Friday, Sept. 30 at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The event, which is exclusively for guests 21-years-old and up, allows guests to enjoy specialty brews and other drinks while connecting with wildlife.

Guests can try both new and favorite beers, plus a wide variety of delicious menu items from food trucks.

Organizers say there will also be a silent auction with proceeds supporting the zoo and its conservation initiatives.

Tickets for Zoobrew are on sale for $70 per person and includes unlimited beer samplings, access to the carousel, and BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise.

Designated driver general admission is $15.

PREbrew admission is $115 per person and includes unlimited beer samplings, free food samples until 7 p.m., a limited-edition t-shirt, and access to the sea lion presentation, lorikeet habitat, carousel, and BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise.

Designated driver PREbrew admission is $40.