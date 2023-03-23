ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking for something to do while supporting a good cause can look forward to the annual Boy Scouts of America Car Show.

The car show is set to benefit the Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Participants say they are expecting this to be a great social activity as automobiles across Oklahoma and surrounding states show up. More than 100 vehicles will be on display representing the automotive industry.

Awards will be presented in different categories: Stock (Original) Cars and Trucks, Custom Cars, Trucks, Rat Rods and Hot Rods. Each of the categories is divided into 1927 and earlier, 1928 to 1945, 1946 to 1954, 1955 to 1963, 1964 to 1972, 1973 to 1998 and 1990 to newer.

Door prizes and a fundraiser raffle will also be a highlight of the event sponsored by the Enid Antique Car Club. The Boy Scouts will operate a concession stand keeping the participants revved up!

Admission to the car show is free. The show is open Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue.

Registration for the event is on Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per vehicle.