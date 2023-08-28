OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Runners for a great cause get your comfortable shoes out of the box and water bottles ready!

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma (DSACO) is set to host its 29th annual Down Syndrome Festival & 5K at the Myriad Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Self Advocate Dance Party, Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma, Awareness Walk Start Line Team BENjamin, Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma

The event activities will include a 1-mile Fun Run and 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the awareness walk will begin at 10 a.m. followed by festival activities.

Attendees this year can expect activities to include a DJ, carnival games, inflatables, bubble makers, therapy dogs, and entertainment for all ages.

“We serve approximately 1,000 families in the central Oklahoma area,” said Sarah Soell, executive director of DSACO. “This event is not only our largest fundraiser, but also meant to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome living within our community and their abilities.”

The festival and 5K run is the largest fundraiser for the organization in seeking to raise funds and promote DSACO’s mission to “raise awareness and provide resources, as well as promote acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.”

Registration for both races and the virtual option is $50/person and includes a t-shirt and medal for all finishers.

Participating in the awareness walk and entry into the festival are free and open to the public.

To learn more about participating in the Down Syndrome Festival and 5K visit www.dsfestivaland5k.com. Parking the day of the event will be available free of charge at the American Parking lot accessed off Reno and Harvey Avenues.

For information about the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma please visit www.dsaco.org.