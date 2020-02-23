Annual library book sale taking place at state fairgrounds this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans lined up Saturday morning to attend the Metropolitan Library System’s Friends Booksale. The annual event is taking place at the State Fairgrounds Expo Hall through Sunday.

“I have some history. I have a lot of mystery. I have sci-fi,” said Carol Stephens, who bought over 100 books.

Oklahomans stocked up at one of the nation’s largest book sales. Nearly a million books and other items were available to choose from, like CDs, DVDs and even vinyl records.

It’s not unusual to find readers stocking up for the year.

“I usually get anywhere from $60 to $150 worth. It just depends on if I find really, really good books or if I’ve got time,” said shopper Kristina Johnston.

Stephens bought 114 books for her and her husband.

“We’re retired. We read a lot of books. My husband reads probably four or 5 a week,” Stephens said.

The books are broken down into 32 categories, that means there’s a book for everyone! Even the tiniest of readers.

“It helps people that can’t really get to a library all the time to be able to stock up on books and children love this kind of thing so I think it helps with the passion to teach children how to read,” Johnston said.

But it takes a village to make all this happen each year. With over a thousand volunteers and workers.

Then at 6 o’clock Sunday night, the remaining books are made available to teachers and nonprofits for free so they have plenty of reading material for the fellow Oklahomans they serve.

Books in the general section will cost you up to a dollar. But the collector’s choice section will run you a little higher, depending on the book.

The sale continues through Sunday at 5:30.

Editors Note: The leftover books are only free after the sale to non-profits and school teachers.