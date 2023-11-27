MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Minco Honey Festival is returning for its 33rd year!

According to Travel Oklahoma, the festival is being held Saturday, December 2, with vendors all over the town of Minco from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jimmy and Marcus Ross of Ross Honey Company in Minco joined KFOR’s Austin Breasette to talk all about the festival and what guests can expect.

“This is our 33rd year and there’s going to be over a hundred vendors there,” said Jimmy Ross. “More than just the vendors, they will tour the honey plant.”

There will also be tours at the cotton gin as well as a variety of events going on all over town.

“Growing up, my favorite part, there’s a shuttle that goes through town,” said Marcus Ross. “You can get a free ride that’ll drop you off at all the hot spots in town so as a kid, that was all our things just running after that shuttle, jumping on it, jumping off of it.”

As a beekeeper, honey is a bid deal to Jimmy Ross after marrying into the honey business years ago. The Ross Honey Co. has been proudly producing honey since 1935.

“It’s a big, fun day for our community, it really is a main thing for our town.”

For more information, visit the Ross Honey Company’s Facebook page.