OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and its staff are getting breakfast items ready as the Annual Ostrich Egg Breakfast debuts for the 36th time.

The Zoo’s Ostrich Egg Breakfast is held every Saturday in the month of May. The Zoo offers two sessions:

Session #1: 8 – 9 a.m.

OR

Session #2: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

The menu for the breakfast will allow you to dig-in to a smorgasbord including a build-your-own omelet station, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, juice, and coffee – located at the Zoo’s Devon Picnic Grounds.

Cash bar with Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s will be available for guests ages 21+.

Costs vary :

Ostrich Egg Breakfast tickets include admission into the OKC Zoo, the breakfast buffet, tram and carousel access, lorikeet feeding opportunity and entry into Stingray Bay.

Location

Oklahoma City Zoo Devon Picnic Ground

2101 NE 50th St,

Oklahoma City, OK 73111

For more information click here.