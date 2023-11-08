OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Downtown in December is kicking off the holiday season with the annual Tree Lighting Festival in Bricktown.

According to Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership (DOKC), the celebration is planned for Thursday, November 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free event includes a family-family evening full of holiday festivities like performances showcasing the city’s diverse cultures and traditions.

22nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Image courtesy Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

“I invite all residents to join us in Bricktown for this awesome Oklahoma City holiday tradition! This special event always puts everyone in the holiday spirit. Our program will highlight our community’s amazing talent and diversity, and it kicks off a season of holiday activities in downtown that rivals any American city,” said Mayor David Holt.

The festival is being held on the Mickey Mantle Plaza in Bricktown. Guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caricatures, balloon art, a Magic Elf and more.

Officials say parents and guardians are encouraged to chaperone their children to the Letters to Santa Station. There, kids can write letters to Santa in a North Pole mailbox and create downtown-themed holiday postcards. There will also be free treats for guests from various Bricktown business.

According to DOKC, attendees can look forward to the diverse holiday performances before and after the countdown to the lighting of the Bricktown Christmas Tree.

“I recall how years ago we gazed at old pictures and wished for a time when our downtown sidewalks were full of residents and activity. Those days have finally returned, and the energy around downtown during the holidays is as vibrant as it ever was. Our holiday decorations, activities, shopping, and dining can’t be beat. It all begins with the lighting of our City’s Christmas tree. We will see you there!” Mayor Holt added.

To learn more, visit downtownindecember.com.