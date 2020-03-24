Breaking News
Anonymous donors pledge $775k matching donation to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Love’s Travel Stops employees volunteer at Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Photo provided by Food Bank.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma say several anonymous donors have agreed to match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $775,000.

“Funding from both the private sector and government support is crucial to ensuring the Regional Food Bank meets the food assistance needs of our fellow Oklahomans,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “We’ve had wonderful and generous donations but we’ll need more.”

In response for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s primary food distribution will be emergency food boxes at this time. As retail food donations have declined significantly due to high consumer demand, the Regional Food Bank must now purchase the products for the emergency food boxes. The projected all-in costs to meet the current need is $2.7 million per month which supports emergency food boxes for 60,000 households. If the need increases, as is expected, additional costs will also increase.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Regional Food Bank distributed 4.2 million pounds of food a month. Of that, 2.4 million was donated from retailers and manufacturers, 1.4 million was USDA commodities and $420,000 was purchased food. With the high consumer demand in recent weeks, food donations have greatly reduced with no immediate recovery in sight. As a result, the Regional Food Bank is now forced to purchase the 2.4 million pounds of food that was previously donated.

“We are the first responders for Oklahomans in need of food assistance,” Bunting said. “We know that we live in a state full of kind, generous people who we hope will answer our call for additional donations and participate in this match opportunity.”

Donations to the match can be made at rfbo.org/give or by calling 405-600-3136.

