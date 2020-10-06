Anonymous tip leads to arrest of suspected shooter in Seminole County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for tips that led to a wanted man.

Last week, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Mikkah Cosar.

Cosar was wanted on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Officials warned that he was considered armed and dangerous.

After receiving a tip from a citizen, deputies and the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police headed to the Vamoosa area.

“Because of teamwork and the anonymous tip, Mikkah Cosar was taken into custody and nobody was injured,” a post from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office read.

