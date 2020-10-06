SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for tips that led to a wanted man.
Last week, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Mikkah Cosar.
Cosar was wanted on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Officials warned that he was considered armed and dangerous.
After receiving a tip from a citizen, deputies and the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police headed to the Vamoosa area.
“Because of teamwork and the anonymous tip, Mikkah Cosar was taken into custody and nobody was injured,” a post from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office read.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hurricane Delta now Category 2, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan
- 3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research
- Oklahoma student arrested after allegedly shooting peer on bus with airsoft pistol
- Anonymous tip leads to arrest of suspected shooter in Seminole County
- Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Edmond