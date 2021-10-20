Another arrest made as court documents reveal new details in Harrah homicide

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A second teen has been arrested in a deadly home invasion that ended in the death of a Harrah man.

Aaron Wilson, 19, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center Monday.

Stephen Courtemanche was found shot to death inside his home in the 21300 block of East Reno in Oklahoma County.

A 15-year-old from Harrah is accused of participating in the murder of the Oklahoma County man, and he claims the actual shooting was done by a 17 year old who was arrested for allegedly killing a man, possibly his stepfather.

A probable cause affidavit states that a 15 year old was interviewed at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Wilson

He allegedly told an investigator he was present at the time of the murder and the 17 year old shot Courtemanche to death. The 17 year old was arrested last week in Lincoln County for the alleged shooting death of a man whose body was burned in Harrah.

Again, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR Wednesday morning that the 17 year old hasn’t been charged with Courtemanche’s homicide.

The 15 year old said the 17 year old approached him and asked him to accompany him to the East Reno residence because he was going to kill a person named Jesse and take his guns.

However, Courtemanche was the only person at the house. The person the 17 year old referred to as Jesse no longer lived at the house, but still kept two rifles there.

The 15 year old said they picked up Wilson on the way to the home.

He said they arrived at the residence and Wilson kicked in the front door of the house. They then walked through the living room and down a hallway toward a bedroom.

“[The 15 year old] stated [the 17 year old] pointed his 9mm handgun inside the bedroom and began shooting. [The 15 year old] stated the gun jammed and [the 17 year old] inserted a different magazine into the handgun and began shooting again,” the affidavit states.

The 15 year old said he could see the victim’s body on the floor, lit by the light from a television screen.

The 17 year old and his unnamed accomplice went into a nearby bedroom, retrieved two gun cases, removed two rifles from them, and placed them into a duffle bag before returning to Stockton’s pickup and leaving, according to the 15 year old.

Investigators said in the affidavit that one of the weapons stolen was an AK-47.

“This was one of those cases where by all accounts, Mr. Courtemanche was a good man,” Brilbeck said. “The family didn’t deserve this. He certainly didn’t deserve this.”

Stephen Courtemanche

Courtemanche, an Air Force veteran, was murdered 30 days before his retirement, according to Rita Griffin, his sister-in-law.

“He was so excited to be able to retire and stay home and do stuff he wanted to do,” his sister-in-law said.

Courtemanche’s wife released a statement to KFOR, saying, “I’m absolutely thrilled about the arrests and continue to work with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on this matter. I commend them for their diligent work on the case.”

Authorities transported the 15 year old to the Oklahoma County Detention Center following the interview.

Investigators developed the 15 year old as a person of interest while investigating Stockton and interviewing two adolescent females who knew the 17 year old.

The first female told investigators that the 17 year old had a 9mm handgun and recently acquired an AK-47 rifle.

The second female said the 17 year old told her that he gave his 9mm handgun to Long.

Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have yet to interview the 17 year old about Courtemanche’s murder.

The 17 year old and his mother, Maryann Beal Cannon, were arrested last week in connection with the murder of a man who could be his stepfather. He’s alleged to have shot and killed the man, and she allegedly helped him cover it up by burning the body and later the home in early August.

The man’s remains were found last week.

A witness told investigators that the 17-year-old killed his stepfather. He said he saw the 17-year-old walk into the bathroom of the home, and he heard four to five gunshots a few minutes later.

He told investigators he then saw the 17 year old’s stepfather “dead in the bathtub.”

Investigators are still working to determine whether that male victim is the 17 year old’s stepfather.