Another former Oklahoma resident says decade-old felony charge for unreturned VHS tape still follows her

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A second woman says she was forced to pay hundreds of to resolve a VHS tape rental issue.

Former Oklahoma resident Kathryn Goddard was shocked to learn that a decade-old felony charge is still showing up on her record.

“It’s so ridiculous. Why is it still there? Why is it still showing? Even though it was dismissed,” said Goddard.

This all goes back more than 20 years. Goddard was a student at OU. The video store saying she rented ‘The Hunt for Red October,’ but never returned it.

The issue came up during a background check when she tried to rent an apartment ten years ago.

“The apartment complex manager asked if I were aware of a felony warrant out of the state of Oklahoma,” said Goddard.

Goddard says she paid more than $300 and emailed the Cleveland County’s District Attorney’s Office to remove the charge, and while she wants this all behind her – Attorney Ed Blau says it’s not that simple.

“People have to understand that even though their case has been dismissed. They are still other steps that have to be taken to have their record cleared,” said Blau.

That includes hiring an attorney and suing the state of Oklahoma.

Tim Kuykendal was DA when those charges were filed. He says he would work on the expungement of the case free of charge.