Another round of damaging storms hit Oklahoma overnight causing damage, downed power lines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Strong storms once again hit central Oklahoma with high winds and rain.



Damage is reported in parts of the Oklahoma City metro.







Storm damage. Pic by KFOR Storm Tracker Aric Ray

On South South Sunnylane the Roof blown was off of a building Across from high school. The roof landed behind the westside of the building.



Winds also knocked down power lines for some in south OKC forcing Western between SW 22nd and SW 25th to be closed.



OG&E reports about 17,000 customers are without power.



Calmer weather is forecast for the next several days.

This is a developing story, follow for updates.



