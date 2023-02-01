OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans’ driving conditions Wednesday night.

From sleet, snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Oklahoma has been facing it all over the past 72 hours.

“After the last major storms, we immediately restock and keep our supplies up and going,” said Mills Leslie with the Department of Transportation. “We’re going to keep going with this storm as long as it takes.”

Freezing rain is expected Wednesday evening, and that ice makes driving conditions treacherous.

“We always keep an eye on the weather because if something’s coming in, we’ll start to prepare well in advance,” said Leslie.

For Wednesday, ODOT told KFOR 50 trucks are ready to respond. The department is trying to prevent families from tragedies caused by slick road conditions.

The same is true for OG&E.

“If a power pole is hit by a car, that can be several hours of a construction job, repairing or replacing the pole or anything that’s attached to it,” said Christi Woodworth with OG&E

“I recommend that they watch the weather and be smart, not get out at all if they don’t have to,” Leslie added.