Another young woman comes forward with sexual harassment allegations against a Noble police officer

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Another young woman has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against a Noble police officer that she claims started when she was only 15 years old.

“I was like you have a wife. That is disgusting. Please don’t ever send me something like that again. I will tell my dad,” a young woman from Noble told News 4.

That was her reaction when she allegedly received a nude photo from a local police officer.

“That progressed to me saying, ‘don’t you have a wife anyway,’ and he would say, ‘well yeah, I do but our sex life is really boring and she always doesn’t want to do what I want to do,’ things like that,” she said.

She told KFOR it started when she was only 15 years old, when she was playing volleyball at school.

“He would tell me after the game how good I looked and how nice my shorts looked and what my body looked like in my uniform,” she said. “He told me the most uncomfortable thing of how womanly I had become.”

She wanted to remain anonymous in fear of what that officer might do now that she’s speaking up.

“I was 16 when I was sexually assaulted by my boyfriend at the time,” she said. “He came up to the school and he was the one that had to interview me. And afterward, he would try to comfort me with things like, well maybe if you weren’t so pretty or he would say if you ever need me, you can come over and we can cuddle.”

She said he also told her he wanted to kiss her.

She’s one of four women who have now spoken to News 4 about the officer’s alleged inappropriate behavior toward them when they were underage.

“Just being like oh, you look cute in that outfit today or I like the skirt you’re wearing in your story,” Jessica Klingel told KFOR last week.

“He told me that he knew what car I had and was gonna pull me over next time he saw me driving through Noble at night,” another woman who wanted to remain anonymous said. “He was like laughing about it.”

News 4 is not naming the officer right now because no charges have been filed.

Noble’s police chief confirmed to KFOR that the allegations are under investigation and the officer is on administrative leave.

Two of the women News 4 spoke with so far have contacted police.

“I have contacted the girl who is gathering all the stories and so they’re going to set up an interview for me sometime this week or next,” the woman KFOR spoke with on Wednesday said.