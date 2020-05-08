Anticipating spending her birthday alone due to pandemic, OKC police surprise woman on her special day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What was supposed to be a birthday alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one 80-year-old woman’s special day was brightened thanks to Oklahoma City police.

Carolyn Brannon recently turned 80, and because her family lives out of state and due to the ongoing pandemic, she was going to be alone for her birthday.

“That is, until we got involved,” said the department on Facebook.

Police say Sheryl Presley of the department’s TRIAD group made a few calls and was able to get a crew over to Brannon’s house to wish her happy birthday in person.

Sheryl, Major Gonshor, Captain Kennedy, MSgt. Loruse and MSgt. Skalla made her day by delivering a card, cake, birthday tiara and a hand painted rock.