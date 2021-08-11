“Any way that we can make things safer, we are doing that,” Putnam City Schools preparing for any COVID-19 problems as students return to the classroom

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – As students return to in-person learning, Putnam City School District officials are gearing up for the battle – preparing for any problems COVID-19 could create.

“Anything we can control to make things safer for students, we’re doing that,” said Sheradee Hurst with Putnam City School District.

Fighting the rapid spread of the virus is a mission Putnam City is on.

District employees tell KFOR coronavirus-killing air systems have been installed at every school building.

“So, some of the things we have done is we installed Bipolar Ionization Systems at every site across the district,” said Hurst. “That’s cleansing the air.”

The district has a return-to-learn plan for parents and students if or when a COVID outbreak happens.

If a student contracts the virus or shows symptoms, the district has a plan in place.

“We have a protocol in place to separate that child from other children,” said Health Services Coordinator Karen Body. “Parents have been calling in and asking since there’s not a mask mandate, what are we going to do to help keep kids safe, so we are encouraging parents to send their child in a mask.”

The school district tells KFOR they will tackle the problems created by COVID-19 head-on.

Officials say mobile hand sanitizing stations can be found throughout school buildings and on buses.

But these aren’t the only safety precautions.

“Another one is keeping people in co-court groups so that they are staying together with the same group of kids and the same groups of employees,” said Hurst.

District employees rely on the health department for guidance, but they encourage students to wear masks.