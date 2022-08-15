CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Apache man has succumbed to injuries he suffered in a wreck late last month.

Around 12:30 p.m. on July 28, emergency crews were called to an accident near the intersection of OK-58 and County Road 1400 in Caddo County.

Investigators say 29-year-old Chandler Pettit was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger westbound on County Road 400 when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

As a result, officials say he was hit by a 2000 Ford Explorer that was heading southbound on OK-58.

Pettit was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

However, authorities say Pettit died from his injuries on Aug. 11.