APACHE, Okla. (KFOR) – News 4 has been following the tale of 19-year-old Zachry Bailey for the last month. He posed as a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi and then made his way to Oklahoma where he continues to make a name for himself in the court system.

Zachry Bailey. Photo courtesy: Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

Then 17-year-old Bailey first stepped into the spotlight in Texas.

As KRIS-6 reports, he posed as a Physician Assistant for nearly a month before being caught by fellow staff members who found his social media.

Bailey was arrested in June 2022. After he was released on bond, he was arrested nearly a month later after having 192 GPS tracking system violations.

Fast forward to December, Bailey pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies: physician assistant acting without a license and forgery.

Bailey was given deferred adjudication. His punishment is six years on probation, a $1,000 fine, $100 towards the victims of crime fund, attorneys fees, and court costs.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has confirmed with KFOR Bailey’s probation has been transferred to Oklahoma.

Bailey has been on probation in Oklahoma since at least March 2023, according to ODOC case notes.

The Oklahoma State Courts Network reveals Bailey has been in and out of Oklahoma court since before his probation was officially transferred.

Bailey has been involved in three criminal cases and one small claims case so far this year.

The most recent case was filed at the end of July. Bailey faces two felony counts of Obtaining Property by Trick/Deception or False Representation/Pretense. An arrest warrant was issued for Bailey in this case on August 1.

It wasn’t until nearly two weeks later that Bailey was arrested in Caddo County by Apache Police.

Apache Police have released body camera footage of Bailey’s arrest to News 4.

The recording is about 13 minutes long and begins with an officer driving in his vehicle.

The Apache Police Officer drives up to Bailey’s father’s home.

According to Apache Police Chief Brynn Barnett, Bailey’s dad has lived at the Apache home for a year or two.

In Bailey’s father’s driveway is what appeared to be a brand new Camry with Texas tags.

An officer shines his light inside the Camry, saying, “Yeah, see. Brand f*****g new. This is his car dude.” The officer is referring to a man who notified Apache Police of a fraudulent sale between himself and Bailey involving the Camry.

An officer walks around to the front of the home and knocks on the door. There wasn’t an immediate response.

A minute and a half later a man opens the door who police refer to as ‘Mr. Bailey.’

The officer lures Mr. Bailey out of the home by telling him some kids were lingering near his cars in the driveway, but they had chased them off.

Once Mr. Bailey is out of the home and walks into the driveway, he is met with a second Apache Police Officer.

“Where is Zachry at?,” asked an Apache officer.

“Why?,” responds Mr. Bailey.

“Because I got a warrant for his arrest and I’m going to tell you… Listen, listen. Do not get yourself in a jam on this. Where’s he at in the house?,” added the Apache officer.

“Yeah. He was going to go down to turn himself in Monday morning,” explained Mr. Bailey.

The officer asks again where Bailey is. Mr. Bailey said he was asleep in the house.

“Let’s go get him,” said the Apache officer.

The officers walk inside the home and Bailey pops out from around the entrance way corner.

“Are you Zachry?,” asked an Apache officer.

“Yeah,” said Bailey.

“Turn around. Hands behind your back,” said an Apache officer.

On the way out of Bailey’s home while in cuffs he asks officers if he can grab his wallet, his ID, and his glasses.

“Why y’all gotta be like that? Man. I’m trying to be nice,” said Bailey.

“Yeah, I’m trying to be nice to you too,” replied the Apache officer.

“So can I go in there, please?,” asked Bailey.

“Give it a minute. I’ll let [Bailey’s 16-year-old wife] say goodbye to you. Just act right. Just act right. You hear me? Or you won’t get anything from me,” stated the Apache officer.

“How’d y’all find me?” asked Bailey.

“Listen. I chased escapees for 18 years with the Department of Corrections. I’m pretty good at this,” said the Apache officer.

The burning question now is how were officers tipped off to Bailey’s location after he laid low for almost two weeks. Troy Lindberg from Texas called the Apache Police Department less than 48 hours before Bailey was arrested. He was looking for help in locating a 2018 Audi A5 last seen in Bailey’s possession.

Lindberg told KFOR he was selling his luxury car on Facebook Marketplace near the end of July. He was selling the car for $29,233.95 which is the exact amount Lindberg needed to pay off the car loan.

“What he did was a little unconventional. But with today’s technology, I’m not super tech savvy, but the young man pulled out his phone, asked if he could link his account to my bank which seemed more like a risk for him than it did to me. It didn’t set out a red flag as of yet,” explained Lindberg.

He also stated Bailey was flaunting his money around as proof he could pay for the car.

Bailey allegedly showed Lindberg he had $2.4M in his account.

Lindberg recalls Bailey claiming the money comes from rental properties he owns and manages plus day trading.

The money for the Audi A5 was then transferred to Lindberg’s account and then directly to the loan provider, according to Lindberg.

Lindberg said he called the bank and verified everything was good to go.

“Congratulations! We’re pleased to notify you that the following loan has been paid for,” said a USAA Federal Savings Bank notice.

A few days later and USAA Federal Savings Bank issued another notice to Lindberg.

“Your payment in the amount of $29,233.95 was returned to us unpaid,” the second notice read.

Lindberg shared text messages with KFOR showing he constantly asked Bailey for an update on the funding.

In one text message, Lindberg asks Bailey to also reimburse him for toll fees he has racked up since buying the car.

“He’s playing a little cat and mouse game with me,” said Lindberg.

Lindberg said he gave Bailey a 24-hour notice on August 10. If the money wasn’t sent and verified, Lindberg said he would report the vehicle stolen.

Unfortunately, Lindberg said Texas police wouldn’t classify his vehicle as stolen because the car was handed over to Bailey willingly.

“I’m going into like Liam Neeson mode. I’m going to track this kid down. I’m going to get my vehicle back because I can’t get support from the police,” said Lindberg.

Lindberg did have an Apache address Bailey gave him to send the Audi A5 keys to.

Lindberg said he called Apache Police last week, but he was allegedly told there wasn’t anything they could do to help him.

“He said that it’s out of his hands. ‘It’s a civil matter. It’s not reported stolen, so I’m not just going to go knocking on a door.’ That’s his exact words,” recalled Lindberg.

The Apache Police Chief Brynn Barnett told KFOR Lindberg’s case was out of their jurisdiction, so their hands were tied.

However, Chief Barnett said they’ve had issues with Bailey in the past regarding stolen car parts. He then started doing research into what Bailey had been up to recently.

Chief Barnett found an Oklahoma County arrest warrant for Bailey and that’s when the Apache Police Department rolled up to his dad’s address.

“We did a little bit more investigation on his father’s residence here in Apache and soon found a newer, newer Camry and then a little bit more investigation on that and then was able to figure out that Bailey was at the residence and was able to arrest him without incident,” stated Chief Barnett.

Since Bailey’s arrest over the weekend, Chief Barnett said City Hall has received multiple calls from people claiming to be victim’s of Bailey’s.

“We’ve had about three or four in the last day,” said Chief Barnett.

Bailey has since been extradited to the Oklahoma County Detention Center where his bond is set at $200,000.

Even with Bailey locked up as of Wednesday morning, Chief Barnett said Bailey and his 16-year-old wife have been in contact with at least one victim.

“She’s been there during some of the transactions. We know that she’s actually talked to some of the victims on the phone, trying to smooth things over and get things squared away and taken care of. We’ve also found out that even while Bailey is still in jail right now, he’s still contacting the victims with his wife at the same time on some kind of three way call,” said Chief Barnett. “We’re going to start looking into that to see kind of what’s going on with that situation.”

News 4 asked Bailey’s wife if she’d be interested in sharing her story, but she said no.

Lindberg said he has been in contact with Bailey’s wife over text in which she told him, “This is his f*****g wife you dip s**t.”

Bailey’s wife also told Lindberg “[shut the f**k up] b***h” when asked where the Audi A5 was.

She told Lindberg she wasn’t sure where the Audi A5 was, but later in the conversation provided him with a name and phone number of the individual who had it.

Lindberg told her the individual needed to drop it off somewhere and he wouldn’t move forward with charges against her or the individual.

After Bailey was arrested on Sunday, Lindberg managed to get his car classified as stolen.

He said within 12 hours of the car being classified as stolen, police found it abandoned off I-35.

Lindberg is now fighting with his insurance company for coverage and transportation from Oklahoma City to where he lives.

“I think they’re looking for a loophole on how to not pay for anything. So if there’s any damage to the car, it’s all on me,” said Lindberg.

Lindberg said this ordeal with Bailey has consumed his life for the better part of two weeks and nearly ended his marriage.

“Believe it or not, she was so mad at me because she was accusing me of, you know, letting my car get stolen and I’m messing this whole thing up. I think now that everything has come to light, I think now she understands that it could have been anybody simply because if he’s capable of duping a car sales place, then a common person like myself, a trusting person like myself, stands no chance,” explained Lindberg.

Lindberg said he feels a massive sense of relief now that Bailey is locked up, but he knows there are more victims out there. He’s hoping his story will encourage others to come forward.

He’s also advocating for charges to be pressed against Bailey’s wife as he said she was present during the transaction of the Audi A5. He wants to see her charged with accessory.

He added the two criminal cases ending in deferred sentencing is clearly not teaching Bailey a lesson and is hopeful the judicial system will lock him up for good.

“He is a textbook sociopath and a narcissist,” said Lindberg. “He wants to be famous, so let’s make him famous. But let’s make him famous for the things that he doesn’t want to be famous for.”

Chief Barnett told KFOR there’s more coming to light with Bailey’s case. He expects major developments within the next week.