Apartment fire damages several unit, displaces 3 residents

Oklahoma City firefighters battling an apartment fire on Thursday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma City residents are displaced after an apartment fire scorched several units.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Northwest 10th Street in response to a fire that ignited shortly before 7:40 p.m. Thursday night.

A Fire Department official said the fire ignited in an empty apartment which may have been under renovation by the complex.

Several other units were damaged by the blaze. No information was provided on what temporary living accommodations are available to the three displaced residents.

Crews are still investigating the origin of the fire, but at this time it is not considered suspicious.

