OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Apollo 13 astronaut, Fred Haise, is making a stop at Science Museum Oklahoma.

According to the Museum, Haise will be in attendance Saturday, June 17 from 2-4 p.m. for a book signing for his book “Never Panic Early”, co-authored by OKC author Bill Moore.

Bill Moore (L) & Fred Haise (R). Image courtesy Science Museum Oklahoma.

“Fred Haise’s visit is a remarkable opportunity for space enthusiasts, aspiring astronauts and anyone fascinated by the wonders of the universe,” said Science Museum Oklahoma President Sherry Marshall. “We are honored to host such a distinguished guest and provide a platform for Mr. Haise to share his experiences with our community.”

Fred Haise. Image courtesy Science Museum Oklahoma.

Officials say Haise will also be available to talk about his experiences as a space explorer and answer questions about his unique career.

The Apollo 13 mission caught the world’s attention in 1970 as the crew faced many challenges. Haise was the Lunar Module Pilot alongside his crewmates Jim Lovell and Jack Swigert. Despite all odds, the crew successfully returned to earth, the Museum says.

Apollo 13 crew. Image courtesy Science Museum Oklahoma. Apollo 13 rollout. Image courtesy Science Museum Oklahoma.

According to the Museum, the Q&A session and book signing are open to the public with general admission to the Museum, but space is limited and only 250 books will be available for signing.

Tickets for a special VIP luncheon event are also available for $110 and can be reserved in advance at smo.org/astronaut. The VIP tickets include museum admission, a meet and greet with Haise and Moore, a signed copy of his book and reserved seating at the Q&A session. The tickets are limited and will be sold through June 13. The luncheon begins at noon, officials say.

The Q&A session will begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by the book signing until 4 p.m. In order to get an autograph, the Museum says guests must purchase their own copy of the book at the Museum’s Science Shop.

For more information, visit sciencemuseumok.org.