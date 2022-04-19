NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An astronaut is returning to his roots for the release of his new book.

University of Oklahoma alumnus Fred Haise is one of just 24 men who have flown to the moon.

Haise will return to OU to discuss the release of his new book, ‘Never Panic Early: An Apollo 13 Astronaut’s Journey.’

Officials say Haise has served as a NASA astronaut, engineer, fighter pilot with the U.S. Marine Corps, and a test pilot.

On Thursday, April 21, Haise will talk about his experience on the mission, which is considered NASA’s finest hour. He will also talk about his life and career as an astronaut and aerospace executive.

The lecture will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

A book signing will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Union’s Stuart Landing.