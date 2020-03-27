App available in Oklahoma can make any restaurant a drive-thru

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An app you may not know about yet could make getting meals and supporting local restaurants easier and potentially safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

It gives restaurants the capability to become a drive-thru and customers never even have to leave their own car.

“We’re able to walk our food out to the car, give it to the person and we don’t have to worry about anybody tampering with the boxes or anything like that,” said Owen ‘Big O’ Wilson.

Big O’s Pork and Dreams in Edmond is one of ‘Drive-Thru on Demand’s’ Partners.Wilson says during this pandemic, he’s extra thankful there’s no middleman.

“Just gives us that integrity that hey it’s coming personally from Big O, Big O’s wife or one of Big O’s staff,” said Wilson.

‘Drive-Thru on Demand’ has actually been around for a couple of years with restaurant partners in several other states.

“You pick your restaurant and you order and you pay right there. Then you drive up and you say ‘I’m here’ and they bring it out to you,” said ‘Drive-Thru on Demand’ President Chris Spradlin.

During this uncertain time for restaurants, ‘Drive-Thru on Demand’ is changing how they do things to help give back.

Every time someone orders, a 14.5% charge goes to the restaurant. However, they’re erasing that fee through the rest of the year.

The consumer pays a $2.25 fee, half of that is now going back to the restaurants as well.

“So that we can actually help them create a revenue stream and save money,” Spradlin said.

Wilson says he’s grateful for that and community support.

“I really want to appreciate everybody’s that’s been coming through but as of right now, I’m gonna keep rocking’ and rollin’ until they say ‘Hey O, you gotta shut down,'” said Wilson.

Restaurateurs interested in joining just need to go to Drive-Thru on Demand’s website.