Apparent mishandling of loaded firearm led to fatal Midwest City shooting, police say

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was shot and killed inside a Midwest City mobile home over the weekend while playing video games.

Just after 4:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting at the Village Oaks Trailer Park near S.E. 29th and Douglas.

According to Midwest City police, they received a call from someone who said, “I need an ambulance fast, my brother was messing with a gun and it went off accidentally hitting his best friend.”

When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Joshua Allen dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Several witnesses were inside the trailer at the time of the incident. They reportedly told police an adult male living at the home was cleaning/clearing a semi-automatic handgun when it accidentally discharged and hit Allen.

“This is still an active case but at this time, all evidence indicates the shooting was not intentional; an unfortunate, tragic event while mishandling a loaded firearm,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Investigators will present the case to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for review and any possible charges.