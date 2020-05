BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KJRH) – Broken Arrow police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home this week.

On Wednesday, police were called to a home near Kenosha and 257th East Avenue.

According to KJRH, the bodies of 50-year-old Sherrie L. Prine and her 18-year-old son, Sky M. Prine, were found.

Police say the two had been shot to death.

Authorities are investigating the incident as an apparent murder-suicide, and say mental health appears to have played a role in the incident.