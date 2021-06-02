Applications available for Cherokee citizens to apply for $2,000 in direct assistance

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation citizens can now apply for $2,000 from the tribe’s COVID-19 funds.

Last month, the Cherokee Nation announced that it received $1.8 billion for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It said it planned to use a portion of the funds to provide $2,000 to every Cherokee citizen.

The proposed spending plan from Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, called Respond, Recover and Rebuild, provides every Cherokee citizen $2,000 in direct relief assistance.

“Just more than a year ago the Cherokee Nation, like other tribal nations across the country, was suddenly faced with the worst public health crisis we have seen in generations. Through the Cherokee Nation Respond, Recover and Rebuild spending plan implemented in May of 2020, we were able to react quickly to stabilize our government services and tribal businesses while protecting our citizens, our employees, and our Cherokee communities through millions of dollars in direct financial assistance and critical support,” Hoskin said.

Cherokee citizens can use the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal to apply for the funds.

Tribe officials encourage citizens to register for the Gadugi Portal now to ease the sign-up process later. The portal can be accessed at gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

Applications are available now. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2022.