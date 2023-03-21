OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Human Services is accepting online applications for help with utility payments.

Online applications are now open for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Energy Crisis Assistance Program and Low Income Home Water Assistance Program.

To be eligible for ECAP:

Households have received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application or an active cut-off order from their utility provider.

Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees

Written notice from their utility provider refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum required payment

Verification from the utility provider that the household entered into a payment plan to prevent service cut off.

If eligible, households will receive a one-time payment for the minimum amount required to resolve the crisis. The total payment is $750 per fiscal year.

The Low Income Home Water Assistance Program is a one-time program that was funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act. It provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills.

To be eligible for LIHWAP:

The non-emergency water bill pay program provides assistance to eligible households with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the public drinking water or waste water participating provider for the household.

program provides assistance to eligible households with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the public drinking water or waste water participating provider for the household. The water crisis program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year for: households who meet the income and resource guidelines outlined in the LIHEAP program and have a verifiable water crisis, disconnected service or will be disconnected within 72 hours, and the public drinking water or waste water company is a participating provider.

provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year for: To receive LIHWAP, the public drinking water or waste water company must be a participating provider.

LIHWAP payments must be applied to the water or waste water bill. Those payments are made directly to a public water or waste water company that is a participating provider.

The maximum monthly gross income allowed:

One person – $1,473

Two people- $1,984

Three people – $2,495

Four people $3,007

Five people- $3,518

Six people- $4,029

Seven people – $4,541

Eight people- $5,052.

Information that is needed to apply for the programs:

Most recent utility bill for their home from the utility provider

ID (such as a driver’s license)

Social security number

Verification of income

Household size

Available resources

Responsibility for payment of home energy.

Persons applying should have the most recent utility bill information for their home, their ID, social security number and verification of income and available resources.

For learn more or apply for the programs, visit OKDHSLive.org.