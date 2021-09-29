Applications available for holiday help for grandparents raising grandchildren

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While the holidays are still months away, some families are already wondering how they will make ends meet.

Fortunately, a popular program in the metro is helping grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

Sunbeam Family Services, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and TRIAD are teaming up for the 21st annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Program.

“This program is made possible by generous support from Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD and the Oklahoma Recyclers Association,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW, IMH-E®. “We are so thankful for their partnership in raising donations to provide holiday support to grandfamilies.”

The program is open to grandparents who live in Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, or Logan counties.

Applications are now available for grandparents raising their grandchildren to receive holiday support.

Applications are due Monday, Nov. 1 by 5 p.m.

The holiday celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.