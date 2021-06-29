Applications for summer cooling assistance available in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures climb across the state, many Oklahoma families are struggling to stay cool.

Fortunately, state officials say there is help available.

Beginning June 29, Oklahoma Human Services will begin accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program helps income-eligible families with their summer cooling utility bills.

Households that are already receiving assistance through OKDHS are already authorized to receive help with their utility bills, which means they do not need to fill out an application for the program.

Households that are not pre-authorized can apply online.

Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

Officials say only one payment per household is allowed each year for the summer cooling assistance program.

In order to be eligible, the maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size:

1 person: $1,383

2 people: $1,868

3 people: $2,353

4 people: $2,839

5 people: $3,324

6 people: $3,809

7 people: $4,295

8 people: $4,780.

Persons applying should have the most recent cooling bill information for their home or utility supplier, as well as their ID, Social Security number and verification of income.