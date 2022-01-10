Appointments still available for AAA one-stop passport fair

FILE – This May 25, 2021, file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. Americans hoping to travel abroad this summer may have to delay their plans if they need new or renewed passports. The State Department said Wednesday that the wait for a passport is now between 12 weeks and 18 weeks, even if you pay for expedited processing. That’s because of ripple effects from the coronavirus pandemic that caused extreme disruptions to the process at domestic issuance facilities and overseas embassies and consulates. (AP Photo/Eileen Putman, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – AAA Oklahoma says a limited number of appointments are still available for its one-stop passport fair at Quail Springs Mall on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 405-753-9777.

Those who aren’t AAA members are welcome and will pay just $9 for their passport photos; AAA members will receive discounted or free passport photos.

Staff from the U.S. Postal Service will be onsite with necessary forms and will submit completed documents for processing.

AAA associates will take the required photos, a service regularly offered at AAA locations.

“Check your passport expiration date now—whether you have a trip planned or are just dreaming of one,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Recently, processing has been taking eight to 11 weeks – down from 18 weeks last July – but pent-up travel demand through 2022 could again extend turnaround times.”

Questions specifically about passports can be directed to the U.S. Postal Service at (405) 844-0583 in advance with information also available at travel.state.gov.