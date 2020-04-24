April 28 OKC City Council meeting to be held by videoconference in light of COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council will hold their April 28 meeting by videoconference.

“The videoconference meeting helps protect public health while maintaining critical operations, and is in accordance with the changes to the state Open Meetings Act included in the Oklahoma Legislature’s SB 661,” a City of Oklahoma City news release states. “The changes define how to legally hold open meetings remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

The April 28 meeting will be the third straight City Council meeting held remotely.

Other city boards, trusts, commissions and committees are holding their meetings by either videoconference or teleconference, according to the news release.

There are three ways to access the meeting. They are as follows:

Online at zoom.us/wc/join/96962490885

Via cellphone by calling (346) 248-7799

Via landline by calling (888) 475-4499 or (877) 853-5257

When trying to listen to the meeting, if prompted, enter Meeting ID 969 6249 0885.

Click here for the agendas and supporting documents of every City of Oklahoma City public meeting. Canceled meeting will be posted here.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage