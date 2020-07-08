Aquatic Center in Moore closed to public after “several” employees test positive for COVID-19

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An aquatic center in Moore is closed to the general public after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a shared post by the City of Moore on Facebook, several employees at the Aquatic Center at the Station tested positive for the virus. Those who tested positive had no direct contact with the public, and the closure is due to a reduced number of available staff.

Swim classes and water aerobics sessions will remain as scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as well as previously scheduled after-hour events.

Employees in close contact with those who tested positive are in quarantine for 14 days and must have a negative test result before returning to work.

