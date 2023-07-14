ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Arcadia Police Department says a high speed chase through northern Oklahoma County reached up to 130 mph before the suspect crashed and was taken into custody on numerous charges.

It all started when the suspect sped past an Arcadia officer on E Danforth.

When the officer tried to pull him over, the suspect took off on N Anderson Rd., going 80-100 mph and weaving through traffic.

Officials say the suspect reached speeds up to 130 mph before crashing out near N Sooner Rd. and E Coffee Creek Rd.

The suspect was taken into custody on several charges, including possession of marijuana, expired driver’s license, eluding, reckless driving and improper passing.

No other information is available.