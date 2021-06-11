Archaeological center hosting summer solstice walks at Spiro Mounds

SPIRO, Okla. (KFOR) – An archaeological center is hosting a series of special guided tours on the summer solstice later this month.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will host three walks led by archaeologists on Sunday, June 20.

Each walk will include one mile of easy walking and are expected to last about two hours.

Organizers say viewers will talk about the history of the mound site and the American Indians who built it more than 1,000 years ago.

Archaeologists will also talk about the reasons for the mounds and the alignment of some of the mounds to track the movement of the sun throughout the year.

The 7 p.m. walk will allow the observation of twilight wildlife and a view of the sunset, which is the most important part of the event.

The tours cost $5 for adults and $3 for children in addition to the regular daily admission fee.

No reservations are required, except for large groups. Payment can be made by cash or check, but credit cards are not accepted.