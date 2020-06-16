Archdiocese of OKC launches new training program on working with minors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City announced a new training program for volunteers, staff members and clergy that will be required before working with minors in Catholic churches or schools.

The training program, Safe & Sacred Training Program for Catholic Dioceses, provides online training in several areas, including appropriate and inappropriate interaction with minors, proper boundaries, potential red flags and how to report suspected child abuse.

The archdiocese has had a training program in place since the 2002 national “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” the Safe & Sacred program is updated to reflect current knowledge about topics such as human trafficking and grooming and includes specific content related to local needs.

“Archbishop Coakley and leaders of the archdiocese are committed to creating and maintaining safe environments for children and vulnerable adults in all churches, schools, Bible studies, youth groups, camps or any event sponsored by the archdiocese or a parish,” said Maggie Beckham, coordinator of the Safe Environment Office for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. “It is important that we always assess, evaluate and update our training and reporting so we do all we can to create a safe environment and protect our parishioners, especially minors, from anyone who seeks to do harm.”

Along with the required training, adults who work or volunteer for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, must have a completed background check, three approved references and be interviewed.

The program launches July 1.