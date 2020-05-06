Archdiocese of Oklahoma City releases plan to resume public mass in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses across the state reopen to the public, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says it is releasing a plan to resume public mass in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, Archbishop Paul Coakley and Bishop David Konderla released a plan to resume public mass in Oklahoma during the week of May 18 with Sunday mass resuming May 23 and May 24.

“We have been heartened by the many stories of faithful Catholics witnessing to Jesus’ presence through their patience in suffering and in the good they are doing for their neighbors. Thank you! At the same time, we all to some degree are growing weary of isolation, threats to health and economic hardship. During this Easter season, we rely on Our Lord’s assurance: ‘Take courage, it is I, do not be afraid!’” the bishops wrote.

The bishops say that they will proceed with caution, adding that dispensation for attending mass and the practice of livestreaming mass will remain in place for those not comfortable with attending just yet.